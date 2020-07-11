Amenities

1634 E 17th St Available 08/07/20 Cute 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Apartment in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



2 Bedrooms Upstairs

1.5 Bathrooms

1041 sq ft

Full Kitchen Appliances

Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups

1 Car Garage Shared Space

Flat Rate Water Fee $50/mo, $19.50/month trash fee

24-Hour on Call Maintenance



Built in 1973, this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit is in a four-plex near McKee Medical Center. It is a two story unit that includes a single car shared garage. Electric baseboard heat. Tenant responsible for $50.00/month water fee, $19.50/month trash fee, and electric. All tenants share lawn care. No pets please. MF 7/6/20



For Showing contact leasing at (720) 745-6949



** This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3443539)