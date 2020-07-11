All apartments in Loveland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:51 PM

1634 E 17th St

1634 East 17th Street · (720) 745-6949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1634 East 17th Street, Loveland, CO 80538
McKee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1634 E 17th St · Avail. Aug 7

$1,095

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1041 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
1634 E 17th St Available 08/07/20 Cute 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Apartment in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

2 Bedrooms Upstairs
1.5 Bathrooms
1041 sq ft
Full Kitchen Appliances
Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups
1 Car Garage Shared Space
Flat Rate Water Fee $50/mo, $19.50/month trash fee
24-Hour on Call Maintenance

Built in 1973, this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit is in a four-plex near McKee Medical Center. It is a two story unit that includes a single car shared garage. Electric baseboard heat. Tenant responsible for $50.00/month water fee, $19.50/month trash fee, and electric. All tenants share lawn care. No pets please. MF 7/6/20

For Showing contact leasing at (720) 745-6949

** This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*All applications will be processed after the $50 non-refundable application fee is paid. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days of receiving completed application.

**Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc) to the leasing agent. Clearly identify your name and the address in which you have applied for.

*** We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

****Please be advised: For “Pet Friendly” rental properties, Pitbulls, Rottweilers, and other aggressive breeds are not allowed on any Henderson Management Rental Properties. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3443539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 E 17th St have any available units?
1634 E 17th St has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 E 17th St have?
Some of 1634 E 17th St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 E 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
1634 E 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 E 17th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1634 E 17th St is pet friendly.
Does 1634 E 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 1634 E 17th St offers parking.
Does 1634 E 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 E 17th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 E 17th St have a pool?
No, 1634 E 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 1634 E 17th St have accessible units?
No, 1634 E 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 E 17th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1634 E 17th St has units with dishwashers.
