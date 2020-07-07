All apartments in Louisville
868 GARFIELD
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:55 PM

868 GARFIELD

868 Garfield Ave · No Longer Available
Location

868 Garfield Ave, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 868 GARFIELD have any available units?
868 GARFIELD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 868 GARFIELD have?
Some of 868 GARFIELD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 868 GARFIELD currently offering any rent specials?
868 GARFIELD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 868 GARFIELD pet-friendly?
No, 868 GARFIELD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 868 GARFIELD offer parking?
No, 868 GARFIELD does not offer parking.
Does 868 GARFIELD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 868 GARFIELD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 868 GARFIELD have a pool?
No, 868 GARFIELD does not have a pool.
Does 868 GARFIELD have accessible units?
No, 868 GARFIELD does not have accessible units.
Does 868 GARFIELD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 868 GARFIELD has units with dishwashers.
Does 868 GARFIELD have units with air conditioning?
No, 868 GARFIELD does not have units with air conditioning.

