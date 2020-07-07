Rent Calculator
Home
Louisville, CO
868 GARFIELD
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:55 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
868 GARFIELD
868 Garfield Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
868 Garfield Ave, Louisville, CO 80027
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 868 GARFIELD have any available units?
868 GARFIELD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Louisville, CO
.
What amenities does 868 GARFIELD have?
Some of 868 GARFIELD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 868 GARFIELD currently offering any rent specials?
868 GARFIELD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 868 GARFIELD pet-friendly?
No, 868 GARFIELD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Louisville
.
Does 868 GARFIELD offer parking?
No, 868 GARFIELD does not offer parking.
Does 868 GARFIELD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 868 GARFIELD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 868 GARFIELD have a pool?
No, 868 GARFIELD does not have a pool.
Does 868 GARFIELD have accessible units?
No, 868 GARFIELD does not have accessible units.
Does 868 GARFIELD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 868 GARFIELD has units with dishwashers.
Does 868 GARFIELD have units with air conditioning?
No, 868 GARFIELD does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
