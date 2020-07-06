Rent Calculator
848 Garfield Avenue
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
848 Garfield Avenue
848 Lincoln Avenue
·
Location
848 Lincoln Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 bath near old Louisville.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 848 Garfield Avenue have any available units?
848 Garfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Louisville, CO
.
Is 848 Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
848 Garfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 848 Garfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 848 Garfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 848 Garfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 848 Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 848 Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 848 Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 848 Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 848 Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 848 Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 848 Garfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 848 Garfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
