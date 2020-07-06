All apartments in Louisville
848 GARFIELD
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:19 PM

848 GARFIELD

848 Garfield Ave · No Longer Available
Location

848 Garfield Ave, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 bath near old Louisville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 GARFIELD have any available units?
848 GARFIELD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 848 GARFIELD have?
Some of 848 GARFIELD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 GARFIELD currently offering any rent specials?
848 GARFIELD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 GARFIELD pet-friendly?
Yes, 848 GARFIELD is pet friendly.
Does 848 GARFIELD offer parking?
No, 848 GARFIELD does not offer parking.
Does 848 GARFIELD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 GARFIELD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 GARFIELD have a pool?
No, 848 GARFIELD does not have a pool.
Does 848 GARFIELD have accessible units?
No, 848 GARFIELD does not have accessible units.
Does 848 GARFIELD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 848 GARFIELD has units with dishwashers.
Does 848 GARFIELD have units with air conditioning?
No, 848 GARFIELD does not have units with air conditioning.

