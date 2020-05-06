Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 Available 06/01/20 QUAINT 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Near Downtown Louisville - This 1 bed 1 bath ground floor unit has everything you need. Ample dining room and kitchen, all appliances including washer and dryer stay with the unit. Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath with tile flooring, counters and tub surround. Copper Crest has a small clubhouse, outdoor pool and hot-tub. Unique to this condo are 2 reserved parking spaces. Great location close to bus route and highway 36 for easy access to Boulder, CU and Denver. Close to grocery, retail and restaurants. Affordable place to live or excellent investment property.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



No smoking. No pets



