780 Copper Lane, Unit 102
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

780 Copper Lane, Unit 102

780 Copper Ln · No Longer Available
Location

780 Copper Ln, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 Available 06/01/20 QUAINT 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Near Downtown Louisville - This 1 bed 1 bath ground floor unit has everything you need. Ample dining room and kitchen, all appliances including washer and dryer stay with the unit. Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath with tile flooring, counters and tub surround. Copper Crest has a small clubhouse, outdoor pool and hot-tub. Unique to this condo are 2 reserved parking spaces. Great location close to bus route and highway 36 for easy access to Boulder, CU and Denver. Close to grocery, retail and restaurants. Affordable place to live or excellent investment property.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

No smoking. No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 have any available units?
780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 have?
Some of 780 Copper Lane, Unit 102's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 pet-friendly?
No, 780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 have a pool?
Yes, 780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 has a pool.
Does 780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 780 Copper Lane, Unit 102 has units with air conditioning.

