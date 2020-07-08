540 Catalpa Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two Bedroom Ranch Home Available For Rent in Louisville - Huge private lot on cul-de-sac w/ stunning mountain views. This ranch home features 2+ bedrooms, 2 bath. Cute front porch opens to soaring ceiling, super light & bright, open floor plan. Large living room, dining room & updated kitchen with island, granite counters & high-end S/S appliances. Updated bathrooms, large master opening to yard. Large rec room in basement. Spectacular new wrap around deck with mountain views, lush gardens & mature trees.



(RLNE5205547)