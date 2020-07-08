All apartments in Louisville
540 Catalpa Court
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

540 Catalpa Court

540 Catalpa Court · No Longer Available
Location

540 Catalpa Court, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Ranch Home Available For Rent in Louisville - Huge private lot on cul-de-sac w/ stunning mountain views. This ranch home features 2+ bedrooms, 2 bath. Cute front porch opens to soaring ceiling, super light & bright, open floor plan. Large living room, dining room & updated kitchen with island, granite counters & high-end S/S appliances. Updated bathrooms, large master opening to yard. Large rec room in basement. Spectacular new wrap around deck with mountain views, lush gardens & mature trees.

(RLNE5205547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Catalpa Court have any available units?
540 Catalpa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 540 Catalpa Court have?
Some of 540 Catalpa Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Catalpa Court currently offering any rent specials?
540 Catalpa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Catalpa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 Catalpa Court is pet friendly.
Does 540 Catalpa Court offer parking?
Yes, 540 Catalpa Court offers parking.
Does 540 Catalpa Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 Catalpa Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Catalpa Court have a pool?
No, 540 Catalpa Court does not have a pool.
Does 540 Catalpa Court have accessible units?
No, 540 Catalpa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Catalpa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 Catalpa Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Catalpa Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 540 Catalpa Court has units with air conditioning.

