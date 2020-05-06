All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 515 Adams Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
515 Adams Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:00 AM

515 Adams Avenue

515 Adams Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

515 Adams Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4BD/2BA Home Close to Downtown Louisville, Parks, and Open Space - This 4 BD/2 BA ranch is located in the ideal location - walk to Downtown Louisville, parks and open space!
The main floor is bright and open with tons of natural light, high vaulted ceilings, and hardwood flooring.
Walk downstairs and you step into a second living area which can be made into a play room or office. Enjoy time in the backyard which features a huge deck and opens directly to neighborhood park. Home includes a 2 car attached garage and a storage shed. Neighborhood schools are Louisville Elementary, Louisville Middle, and Monarch High School. Direct path to Louisville Elementary from house.

Pets allowed with additional deposit.

Contact Fox Property Management for more details at 720-583-4369.

(RLNE5073733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Adams Avenue have any available units?
515 Adams Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 515 Adams Avenue have?
Some of 515 Adams Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Adams Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
515 Adams Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Adams Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Adams Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 515 Adams Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 515 Adams Avenue offers parking.
Does 515 Adams Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Adams Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Adams Avenue have a pool?
No, 515 Adams Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 515 Adams Avenue have accessible units?
No, 515 Adams Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Adams Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Adams Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Adams Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Adams Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Apartments with ParkingLouisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO
Superior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College