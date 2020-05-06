515 Adams Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4BD/2BA Home Close to Downtown Louisville, Parks, and Open Space - This 4 BD/2 BA ranch is located in the ideal location - walk to Downtown Louisville, parks and open space!

The main floor is bright and open with tons of natural light, high vaulted ceilings, and hardwood flooring.

Walk downstairs and you step into a second living area which can be made into a play room or office. Enjoy time in the backyard which features a huge deck and opens directly to neighborhood park. Home includes a 2 car attached garage and a storage shed. Neighborhood schools are Louisville Elementary, Louisville Middle, and Monarch High School. Direct path to Louisville Elementary from house.



Pets allowed with additional deposit.



Contact Fox Property Management for more details at 720-583-4369.



(RLNE5073733)