Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

338 Pheasant Run Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bed/2 bath townhome in Hunter's Ridge! - Newly updated townhome in Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property has lots of natural light and an open layout. Lovely patio to enjoy your morning cup of coffee! Close proximity to Old Town Louisville with great shops, restaurants, and schools! Right on the DASH line, as well as easy access to Hwy 36 for a quick commute to Boulder or Denver. Reserved parking space.



Pets negotiable with deposit.



Schools: Coal Creek Elementary School, Louisville Middle School and Monarch High School.



Contact Fox Management Services to schedule a showing at 720-583-4369.



