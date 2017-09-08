All apartments in Louisville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

338 Pheasant Run

338 Pheasant Run · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

338 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO 80027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 338 Pheasant Run · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
338 Pheasant Run Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bed/2 bath townhome in Hunter's Ridge! - Newly updated townhome in Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property has lots of natural light and an open layout. Lovely patio to enjoy your morning cup of coffee! Close proximity to Old Town Louisville with great shops, restaurants, and schools! Right on the DASH line, as well as easy access to Hwy 36 for a quick commute to Boulder or Denver. Reserved parking space.

Pets negotiable with deposit.

Schools: Coal Creek Elementary School, Louisville Middle School and Monarch High School.

Contact Fox Management Services to schedule a showing at 720-583-4369.

(RLNE5039890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Pheasant Run have any available units?
338 Pheasant Run has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 338 Pheasant Run have?
Some of 338 Pheasant Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Pheasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
338 Pheasant Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Pheasant Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 Pheasant Run is pet friendly.
Does 338 Pheasant Run offer parking?
Yes, 338 Pheasant Run does offer parking.
Does 338 Pheasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Pheasant Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Pheasant Run have a pool?
No, 338 Pheasant Run does not have a pool.
Does 338 Pheasant Run have accessible units?
No, 338 Pheasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Pheasant Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Pheasant Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 Pheasant Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 338 Pheasant Run has units with air conditioning.
