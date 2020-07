Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

~Available 11/29/19~ Great Corner lot, 3 bed, 3 bath house with brand new 500 sq/ft open finished basement that is being finished for you now completed by the end of November/ Dec 1st. Bathrooms are updated with new cabinets and lighting, new showers, and floors, new furnace and A/C. Nice kitchen appliances and new faucet, NO SMOKING, Pet NEGOTIABLE. Looking for great long term tenants! If that is you, Credit score 650+ and background check required. (Sundance 2 neighborhood)