296 Chestnut Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar playground

Charming Ranch Style 3bd/2ba Home in an AMAZING location! - Charming Ranch Style 3bd/2ba home with Mountain views! Porch swing with scenic views. The property sits next to the neighborhood park and is on the Coal Creek hiking and biking trail as well as the Coal Creek Golf Course. Beautiful large yard perfect for outdoor activities! Mile walk to Old Town Louisville, with restaurants, coffee shops and a wonderful library. This property is move in ready, with a kitchen full of appliances, washer and dryer. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The top floor has the kitchen, living space, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a full finished basement, with bathroom, that would be great as a playroom, den, office, additional bedroom or guest room. The property has been freshly painted and has new carpet throughout.



Pets allowed with deposit.



Fireplace does not work.



Sound structure, new roof, new furnace and water heater



