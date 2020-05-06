All apartments in Louisville
296 Chestnut Street
296 Chestnut Street

296 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

296 Chestnut Street, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
playground
Charming Ranch Style 3bd/2ba Home in an AMAZING location! - Charming Ranch Style 3bd/2ba home with Mountain views! Porch swing with scenic views. The property sits next to the neighborhood park and is on the Coal Creek hiking and biking trail as well as the Coal Creek Golf Course. Beautiful large yard perfect for outdoor activities! Mile walk to Old Town Louisville, with restaurants, coffee shops and a wonderful library. This property is move in ready, with a kitchen full of appliances, washer and dryer. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The top floor has the kitchen, living space, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a full finished basement, with bathroom, that would be great as a playroom, den, office, additional bedroom or guest room. The property has been freshly painted and has new carpet throughout.

Pets allowed with deposit.

Call 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing!

Fireplace does not work.

Sound structure, new roof, new furnace and water heater

(RLNE5716697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296 Chestnut Street have any available units?
296 Chestnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 296 Chestnut Street have?
Some of 296 Chestnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 296 Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
296 Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 296 Chestnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 296 Chestnut Street offer parking?
No, 296 Chestnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 296 Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 296 Chestnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 296 Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 296 Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 296 Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 296 Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 296 Chestnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 296 Chestnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 296 Chestnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.

