All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 1612 Sunset St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
1612 Sunset St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1612 Sunset St

1612 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1612 Sunset Drive, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5780444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Sunset St have any available units?
1612 Sunset St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
Is 1612 Sunset St currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Sunset St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Sunset St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 Sunset St is pet friendly.
Does 1612 Sunset St offer parking?
No, 1612 Sunset St does not offer parking.
Does 1612 Sunset St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Sunset St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Sunset St have a pool?
No, 1612 Sunset St does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Sunset St have accessible units?
No, 1612 Sunset St does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Sunset St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 Sunset St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 Sunset St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 Sunset St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLouisville Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COApplewood, COBerkley, COWelby, COGunbarrel, COStonegate, COWindsor, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College