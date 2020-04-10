Rent Calculator
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1608 Cottonwood #11
1608 Cottonwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1608 Cottonwood Drive, Louisville, CO 80027
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1608 Cottonwood #11 Available 07/01/20 1608 Cottonwood Unit 11 - Second floor unit, hardwood floors, extra storage, laundry in building, off street parking, no pets
(RLNE4920961)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1608 Cottonwood #11 have any available units?
1608 Cottonwood #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Louisville, CO
.
What amenities does 1608 Cottonwood #11 have?
Some of 1608 Cottonwood #11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1608 Cottonwood #11 currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Cottonwood #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Cottonwood #11 pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Cottonwood #11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Louisville
.
Does 1608 Cottonwood #11 offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Cottonwood #11 offers parking.
Does 1608 Cottonwood #11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 Cottonwood #11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Cottonwood #11 have a pool?
No, 1608 Cottonwood #11 does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Cottonwood #11 have accessible units?
No, 1608 Cottonwood #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Cottonwood #11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Cottonwood #11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Cottonwood #11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Cottonwood #11 does not have units with air conditioning.
