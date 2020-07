Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse 24hr gym game room parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar courtyard green community internet cafe lobby media room pool table smoke-free community

You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept. You've never seen apartments that feel so open and spacious! You'll love living at Copper Peak with its beautiful design and special details. Like wood-inspired flooring, wood cabinetry and a fully equipped kitchen with microwave, hood fan over the range, dishwasher, fridge and central air conditioning.