Amenities
804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Condo Available at Fairview Condos in Longmont - This is a quiet first floor condo. It has 1196 square feet on a single floor plan. The kitchen is large and fully equipped with a range, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. There are extraordinary cabinet & closet spaces; a spacious dining area; nice family room with a gas fireplace; sliding glass door to a private patio, stackable washer and dryer; walk-in closet in the master bedroom; central air conditioning and a forced air furnace.
(RLNE3867814)