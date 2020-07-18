Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible pool

804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Condo Available at Fairview Condos in Longmont - This is a quiet first floor condo. It has 1196 square feet on a single floor plan. The kitchen is large and fully equipped with a range, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. There are extraordinary cabinet & closet spaces; a spacious dining area; nice family room with a gas fireplace; sliding glass door to a private patio, stackable washer and dryer; walk-in closet in the master bedroom; central air conditioning and a forced air furnace.



(RLNE3867814)