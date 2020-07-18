All apartments in Longmont
804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103

804 Summer Hawk Dr · (303) 545-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

804 Summer Hawk Dr, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
pool
804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Condo Available at Fairview Condos in Longmont - This is a quiet first floor condo. It has 1196 square feet on a single floor plan. The kitchen is large and fully equipped with a range, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. There are extraordinary cabinet & closet spaces; a spacious dining area; nice family room with a gas fireplace; sliding glass door to a private patio, stackable washer and dryer; walk-in closet in the master bedroom; central air conditioning and a forced air furnace.

(RLNE3867814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 have any available units?
804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 have?
Some of 804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 currently offering any rent specials?
804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 is pet friendly.
Does 804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 offer parking?
No, 804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 does not offer parking.
Does 804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 have a pool?
Yes, 804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 has a pool.
Does 804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 have accessible units?
Yes, 804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 has accessible units.
Does 804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Summer Hawk Drive #6103 has units with dishwashers.
