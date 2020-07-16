706 Meeker Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking internet access

SUPER CUTE 3 BED/1 BATH DUPLEX IN LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 4! - You don't want to miss this updated duplex! Stainless appliances, washer dryer hook-ups, newer carpet, newer paint. This unit has nicely updated.

Partially fenced yard and covered carport. Water/sewer are INCLUDED with rent. Nextlight High Speed Internet is available at this property. Dog are allowed with deposit and monthly pet rent, sorry NO CATS please.



IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4945129)