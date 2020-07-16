All apartments in Longmont
Find more places like 706 Meeker Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longmont, CO
/
706 Meeker Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

706 Meeker Street

706 Meeker Street · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longmont
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

706 Meeker Street, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 706 Meeker Street · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
SUPER CUTE 3 BED/1 BATH DUPLEX IN LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 4! - You don't want to miss this updated duplex! Stainless appliances, washer dryer hook-ups, newer carpet, newer paint. This unit has nicely updated.
Partially fenced yard and covered carport. Water/sewer are INCLUDED with rent. Nextlight High Speed Internet is available at this property. Dog are allowed with deposit and monthly pet rent, sorry NO CATS please.

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4945129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Meeker Street have any available units?
706 Meeker Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 Meeker Street have?
Some of 706 Meeker Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Meeker Street currently offering any rent specials?
706 Meeker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Meeker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Meeker Street is pet friendly.
Does 706 Meeker Street offer parking?
Yes, 706 Meeker Street offers parking.
Does 706 Meeker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Meeker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Meeker Street have a pool?
No, 706 Meeker Street does not have a pool.
Does 706 Meeker Street have accessible units?
No, 706 Meeker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Meeker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Meeker Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 706 Meeker Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave
Longmont, CO 80504
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr
Longmont, CO 80501
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr
Longmont, CO 80504
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St
Longmont, CO 80501
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1
Longmont, CO 80504
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave
Longmont, CO 80503

Similar Pages

Longmont 1 BedroomsLongmont 2 Bedrooms
Longmont Apartments with ParkingLongmont Dog Friendly Apartments
Longmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity