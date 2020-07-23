All apartments in Longmont
1835 Corey St.

1835 Corey Street · (720) 466-3437 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1835 Corey Street, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1835 Corey St. · Avail. Jul 25

$1,875

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1835 Corey St. Available 07/25/20 Adorable Ranch with Gorgeous Wood Floors throughout, updated to the 9's! - Interior Pictures coming by 7/17/20!

A very special ranch home in a great location in Longmont with features galore! Absolutely gorgeous, professionally refinished original wood floors, brand new quartz countertop, new tile backsplash and appliances, this one is really a wow! TONS of counterspace with over 50 Sq. Ft. of counter space just on the island! Gas Fireplace faces the Bright and freshly painted/trimmed Living Room. 3 perfectly sized bedrooms to work with, and the full bathroom is completely remodeled! A large fenced in yard with mature shade trees and a covered back patio greet you in the west facing back yard. Extra large/deep 1 car attached garage with additional refrigerator (optional) and washer dryer included! Also, the driveway has legitimate RV parking on the south side without blocking anything! This is a real find!

Applicants with no pets are preferred. Dogs are negotiable however with additional non-refundable pet rent and refundable additional pet deposit.

Available approximately 7/24/20 for a one year lease.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5970367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Corey St. have any available units?
1835 Corey St. has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 Corey St. have?
Some of 1835 Corey St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 Corey St. currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Corey St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Corey St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1835 Corey St. is pet friendly.
Does 1835 Corey St. offer parking?
Yes, 1835 Corey St. offers parking.
Does 1835 Corey St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1835 Corey St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Corey St. have a pool?
No, 1835 Corey St. does not have a pool.
Does 1835 Corey St. have accessible units?
No, 1835 Corey St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Corey St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1835 Corey St. does not have units with dishwashers.
