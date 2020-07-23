Amenities

1835 Corey St. Available 07/25/20 Adorable Ranch with Gorgeous Wood Floors throughout, updated to the 9's! - Interior Pictures coming by 7/17/20!



A very special ranch home in a great location in Longmont with features galore! Absolutely gorgeous, professionally refinished original wood floors, brand new quartz countertop, new tile backsplash and appliances, this one is really a wow! TONS of counterspace with over 50 Sq. Ft. of counter space just on the island! Gas Fireplace faces the Bright and freshly painted/trimmed Living Room. 3 perfectly sized bedrooms to work with, and the full bathroom is completely remodeled! A large fenced in yard with mature shade trees and a covered back patio greet you in the west facing back yard. Extra large/deep 1 car attached garage with additional refrigerator (optional) and washer dryer included! Also, the driveway has legitimate RV parking on the south side without blocking anything! This is a real find!



Applicants with no pets are preferred. Dogs are negotiable however with additional non-refundable pet rent and refundable additional pet deposit.



Available approximately 7/24/20 for a one year lease.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5970367)