Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

For rent- 18 Ash Court Unit #2



Large 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms. Townhouse style apartment, with small private patio area. Dishwasher, off-street parking. $95 flat monthly fee for water and gas. 18 Ash Court near Hover and Purdue. Sorry no pets allowed. Stock photos may not be exact. For more information, or to set up a showing, please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502 or visit CUrent.com.



For virtual tour please copy and paste link: https://vimeo.com/423394227/ed37d671a0