1706 3rd Avenue Available 07/06/20 Sunny + Bright Near Sunset Park in Old Town Longmont! - You will love this location and this house! Hardwood floors throughout, lots of light, and plenty of space! This home has character and amenities, including a swamp cooler for summer nights. Two bedrooms upstairs and two non-conforming bedrooms downstairs, tons of built ins, a back deck and almost a double lot backyard for gardening as well as entertaining. Master bedroom is spacious and on the main floor. Lower level is finished with carpeted recreation or TV room, and an additional two bedrooms great for office living, bedrooms, or guest rooms. Only 1/2 block from Sunset pool, golf course, and park. Walking distance of old town downtown Longmont. Walk along historic 3rd Avenue to all the restaurants, shops, and events.



Pets negotiable, dog friendly. Tenant pays all utilities. High speed internet by Longmont new Nextlight already hooked up! Detached single car garage.



