Longmont, CO
1706 3rd Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1706 3rd Avenue

1706 3rd Avenue · (303) 565-6778
Longmont
Location

1706 3rd Avenue, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1706 3rd Avenue · Avail. Jul 6

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1788 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
1706 3rd Avenue Available 07/06/20 Sunny + Bright Near Sunset Park in Old Town Longmont! - You will love this location and this house! Hardwood floors throughout, lots of light, and plenty of space! This home has character and amenities, including a swamp cooler for summer nights. Two bedrooms upstairs and two non-conforming bedrooms downstairs, tons of built ins, a back deck and almost a double lot backyard for gardening as well as entertaining. Master bedroom is spacious and on the main floor. Lower level is finished with carpeted recreation or TV room, and an additional two bedrooms great for office living, bedrooms, or guest rooms. Only 1/2 block from Sunset pool, golf course, and park. Walking distance of old town downtown Longmont. Walk along historic 3rd Avenue to all the restaurants, shops, and events.

Pets negotiable, dog friendly. Tenant pays all utilities. High speed internet by Longmont new Nextlight already hooked up! Detached single car garage.

(RLNE2690207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 3rd Avenue have any available units?
1706 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 1706 3rd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1706 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 3rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1706 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1706 3rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1706 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 3rd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1706 3rd Avenue has a pool.
Does 1706 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1706 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
