1334 19th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

We provide a discounted rent amount to Tenants with good references. We will call your references and confirm. This provides a $500 rent discount per month. From $2495 per month down to only $1995 per month.

This is a lease with possible option to buy House.

Longmont has many jobs with open positions so finding a Job is not difficult. This house was built to provide low utility costs, and easy to heat in the winter and cool in the summer. With the extra Playroom, Study room and office it is perfect for the Home Office or for kid to spread out into different rooms downstairs. There is cable TV, Wi-FI, and more. The large fenced yard is great for kids, and we even allow reasonable cat and dog deposits per animal.

Access to the town shopping, restaurants, offices is less than a mile away so the central location is a very positive access issue.