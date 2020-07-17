All apartments in Longmont
Longmont, CO
1334 19th Avenue
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

1334 19th Avenue

1334 19th Avenue · (303) 746-1244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1334 19th Avenue, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
We provide a discounted rent amount to Tenants with good references. We will call your references and confirm. This provides a $500 rent discount per month. From $2495 per month down to only $1995 per month.
This is a lease with possible option to buy House.
Longmont has many jobs with open positions so finding a Job is not difficult. This house was built to provide low utility costs, and easy to heat in the winter and cool in the summer. With the extra Playroom, Study room and office it is perfect for the Home Office or for kid to spread out into different rooms downstairs. There is cable TV, Wi-FI, and more. The large fenced yard is great for kids, and we even allow reasonable cat and dog deposits per animal.
Access to the town shopping, restaurants, offices is less than a mile away so the central location is a very positive access issue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 19th Avenue have any available units?
1334 19th Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 19th Avenue have?
Some of 1334 19th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 19th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1334 19th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 19th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1334 19th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1334 19th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1334 19th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1334 19th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1334 19th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 19th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1334 19th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1334 19th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1334 19th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 19th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1334 19th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
