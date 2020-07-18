1203 S. Coffman Street - 1

Amenities
For rent 1203 S. Coffman St. Unit #1
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, bi-level apartment. Features include: washer/dryer hookups, dishwasher, off-street parking. Private back patio with storage. Just blocks from Burlington elementary, Kanemoto Park and left hand creek walkway. Stock photos may not be exact. This a vacant unit and easy to see! Agent will unlock the door and wait for you outside while you tour the rental property. For more information, or to schedule a showing, Please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.
