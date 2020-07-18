All apartments in Longmont
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:25 AM

1203 S. Coffman Street - 1

1203 South Coffman Street · (303) 447-1502
Location

1203 South Coffman Street, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
For rent 1203 S. Coffman St. Unit #1
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, bi-level apartment. Features include: washer/dryer hookups, dishwasher, off-street parking. Private back patio with storage. Just blocks from Burlington elementary, Kanemoto Park and left hand creek walkway. Stock photos may not be exact. This a vacant unit and easy to see! Agent will unlock the door and wait for you outside while you tour the rental property. For more information, or to schedule a showing, Please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.

This is a vacant unit and easy to see. Agent will unlock door for you and wait outside while you tour the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 S. Coffman Street - 1 have any available units?
1203 S. Coffman Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 S. Coffman Street - 1 have?
Some of 1203 S. Coffman Street - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 S. Coffman Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1203 S. Coffman Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 S. Coffman Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1203 S. Coffman Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longmont.
Does 1203 S. Coffman Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1203 S. Coffman Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 1203 S. Coffman Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 S. Coffman Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 S. Coffman Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1203 S. Coffman Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1203 S. Coffman Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1203 S. Coffman Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 S. Coffman Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 S. Coffman Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
