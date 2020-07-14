All apartments in Lone Tree
Camden Lincoln Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

Camden Lincoln Station

10177 Station Way · (720) 336-5626
Location

10177 Station Way, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 162 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 263 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 134 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,029

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Unit 034 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,059

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Unit 247 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Lincoln Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
alarm system
coffee bar
dog grooming area
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Lincoln Station makes no compromises on luxury upgrades and convenience inside and out of your home. Our Lone Tree apartments offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes including chef-style kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets with shoe racks, mountain views from private patios, full-size washers and dryers and more. Take advantage of our yoga and spin studio inside the 24-hour fitness center, year-round pool and spa, outdoor BBQ grills and dining space, beautiful courtyard with fire pits and easy access to beautiful outdoor parks and walking trails. Located in Lone Tree, CO, we provide easy access to I-25, C-470, E-470 and provide an unlimited RTD Eco Pass to all residents making it easy to explore the city. Come home to Camden ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-17 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $17.50
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Cable and Internet $95, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $400
limit: 3
rent: $35
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. We offer direct access garage permit parking for residents. One space per resident.
Storage Details: Storage units: $45-$95/month (based on size)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Lincoln Station have any available units?
Camden Lincoln Station has 17 units available starting at $1,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Lincoln Station have?
Some of Camden Lincoln Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Lincoln Station currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Lincoln Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Lincoln Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Lincoln Station is pet friendly.
Does Camden Lincoln Station offer parking?
Yes, Camden Lincoln Station offers parking.
Does Camden Lincoln Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Lincoln Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Lincoln Station have a pool?
Yes, Camden Lincoln Station has a pool.
Does Camden Lincoln Station have accessible units?
Yes, Camden Lincoln Station has accessible units.
Does Camden Lincoln Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Lincoln Station has units with dishwashers.
