Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets

Incredible loft in brand new building!

1 bedroom, 1 bath with workspace

Master bedroom has king-size bed and 20 inch television with large walk-in closet

Living room has luxury sofa set with 36 inch TV and access to balcony

Cable service has silver package which includes OnDemand TV

Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, countertops and tiling

Bathroom has separate shower and oversized jacuzzi tub

Stackable washer/dryer is in the unit