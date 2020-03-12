10071 Bluffmont Pt

Amenities

This stunning bright and spacious townhome has it all! It is move-in ready with all the details taken care of for you including professional house cleaning service.

The rental includes all utilities, cable TV with a DVR for recording your favorite shows, high speed internet and a huge 2 car attached garage. This townhome is an end unit with privacy and views overlooking a natural meadow, the best location in the development. It has a lot of natural light shining through the windows since it is an end unit.

It is superbly furnished throughout with all the amenities!

There are 2 bedrooms, a huge Master suite with an attached 5 piece Master bath & a large walk in closet. The second bedroom also has a full bath also attached to it with a full walk in closet. The MBR has vaulted ceilings, a KS bed, 2 large dressers, a sitting area, computer desk with high back office chair, a wall mounted big flat screen TV with partial mountain views. There is also a ceiling fan. The spacious master bathroom has a double sink vanity, an over-sized tub, shower and a spacious walk in closet.

The 2nd bedroom has a QS bed, dresser, nightstand with a seating area with the full bathroom attached and a large walk in closet. There is a ceiling fan and lots of light coming through the windows.

The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances including a DW, microwave, side by side refrigerator with ice in the door and self cleaning stove/oven and a garbage disposal. There is a generous amount of cabinet space.

There is a dining area adjacent to the kitchen. There is also a bathroom on this level.

The Living Room has a gas fireplace with a big screen TV and ceiling fan with nice views!

There is seating on the porch that overlooks the meadow, a great place to relax.

There is a spacious 2 car garage with a garage door opener. There is central AC and a no maintenance whole house humidifier on the furnace.

It is centrally located near shopping and restaurants. Across the street from be