Berkshire Aspen Grove
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Berkshire Aspen Grove

Open Now until 6pm
7317 S Platte River Pkwy · (833) 962-2821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO 80120

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-207 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 16-207 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,333

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 14-201 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,511

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-304 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

Unit 11-306 · Avail. now

$2,081

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

Unit 15-104 · Avail. now

$2,126

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16-202 · Avail. now

$2,671

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1457 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Berkshire Aspen Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
fire pit
pool table
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
lobby
media room
Welcome home! At Berkshire Aspen Grove you'll find the luxury living that you've been looking for! All of your favorite shops and restaurants are just around the corner, and there's 878 acres of breathtaking nature preserve in your own backyard, not to mention the cyber cafe and business center, 24-hour fitness center, and our on-site wash and bark park! In your beautiful apartment home here at Berkshire Aspen Grove, you'll enjoy the granite countertops in your kitchen and bath, spacious walk-in closets, 9ft ceilings and crown molding, a private balcony or patio, a washer and dryer in every home, and in select homes, double sided gas fireplaces! Our outstanding community offers a resort-style pool with an outdoor fireplace and lounge and a state-of-the-art fitness center with personal flat-screen televisions on all cardiovascular equipment with iPod connections. Call us to schedule your personal tour and choose your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Starting at $500, based on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, fish
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached garages in select units; off-street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Berkshire Aspen Grove have any available units?
Berkshire Aspen Grove has 16 units available starting at $1,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does Berkshire Aspen Grove have?
Some of Berkshire Aspen Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Berkshire Aspen Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Berkshire Aspen Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Berkshire Aspen Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Berkshire Aspen Grove is pet friendly.
Does Berkshire Aspen Grove offer parking?
Yes, Berkshire Aspen Grove offers parking.
Does Berkshire Aspen Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Berkshire Aspen Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Berkshire Aspen Grove have a pool?
Yes, Berkshire Aspen Grove has a pool.
Does Berkshire Aspen Grove have accessible units?
No, Berkshire Aspen Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Berkshire Aspen Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Berkshire Aspen Grove has units with dishwashers.
