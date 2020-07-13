Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym green community parking pool garage cats allowed fire pit pool table 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access lobby media room

Welcome home! At Berkshire Aspen Grove you'll find the luxury living that you've been looking for! All of your favorite shops and restaurants are just around the corner, and there's 878 acres of breathtaking nature preserve in your own backyard, not to mention the cyber cafe and business center, 24-hour fitness center, and our on-site wash and bark park! In your beautiful apartment home here at Berkshire Aspen Grove, you'll enjoy the granite countertops in your kitchen and bath, spacious walk-in closets, 9ft ceilings and crown molding, a private balcony or patio, a washer and dryer in every home, and in select homes, double sided gas fireplaces! Our outstanding community offers a resort-style pool with an outdoor fireplace and lounge and a state-of-the-art fitness center with personal flat-screen televisions on all cardiovascular equipment with iPod connections. Call us to schedule your personal tour and choose your new home today!