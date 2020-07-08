Rent Calculator
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 1
868 W. Prentice Pl
868 West Prentice Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
868 West Prentice Place, Littleton, CO 80120
Progress Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5742996)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 868 W. Prentice Pl have any available units?
868 W. Prentice Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Littleton, CO
.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Littleton Rent Report
.
Is 868 W. Prentice Pl currently offering any rent specials?
868 W. Prentice Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 868 W. Prentice Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 868 W. Prentice Pl is pet friendly.
Does 868 W. Prentice Pl offer parking?
No, 868 W. Prentice Pl does not offer parking.
Does 868 W. Prentice Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 868 W. Prentice Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 868 W. Prentice Pl have a pool?
No, 868 W. Prentice Pl does not have a pool.
Does 868 W. Prentice Pl have accessible units?
No, 868 W. Prentice Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 868 W. Prentice Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 868 W. Prentice Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 868 W. Prentice Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 868 W. Prentice Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
