72 West Ida Avenue

Amenities
One Bedroom In Littleton! Call Today To move In! - Royal Oak Apartments! This amazing community features a private courtyard surrounded by an abundance of parks, recreational centers and outdoor space. Ida Park Plaza Apartments offers a spacious courtyard with a grill, Shared balcony and is walking distance from the community grocery store! On-site maintenance makes any problem you may have an easy fix! Come visit this amazing community and find your new home today!
Security Deposit: $895
-24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
-$200 Admin Fee
-24/7 Laundry Facilities On Site!
-Bus lines pick up just 1/2 block away for easy travel!
Community Features
+ Laundry Facility
+ On-Site Maintenance
Call us today to schedule a tour! 720-266-7881
Or Visit our website at www.brcmultifamily.com!
(RLNE5817932)