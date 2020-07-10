All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 72 West Ida Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
72 West Ida Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

72 West Ida Avenue

72 West Ida Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

72 West Ida Avenue, Littleton, CO 80120
Ketring Park

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
One Bedroom In Littleton! Call Today To move In! - Royal Oak Apartments! This amazing community features a private courtyard surrounded by an abundance of parks, recreational centers and outdoor space. Ida Park Plaza Apartments offers a spacious courtyard with a grill, Shared balcony and is walking distance from the community grocery store! On-site maintenance makes any problem you may have an easy fix! Come visit this amazing community and find your new home today!

Security Deposit: $895
-24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
-$200 Admin Fee
-24/7 Laundry Facilities On Site!
-Bus lines pick up just 1/2 block away for easy travel!

Community Features
+ Laundry Facility
+ On-Site Maintenance

Call us today to schedule a tour! 720-266-7881
Or Visit our website at www.brcmultifamily.com!

(RLNE5817932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 West Ida Avenue have any available units?
72 West Ida Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 West Ida Avenue have?
Some of 72 West Ida Avenue's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 West Ida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
72 West Ida Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 West Ida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 72 West Ida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 72 West Ida Avenue offer parking?
No, 72 West Ida Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 72 West Ida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 West Ida Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 West Ida Avenue have a pool?
No, 72 West Ida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 72 West Ida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 72 West Ida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 72 West Ida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 West Ida Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd
Littleton, CO 80122
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St
Littleton, CO 80128
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave
Littleton, CO 80127
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St
Littleton, CO 80120
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave
Littleton, CO 80123
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave
Littleton, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsLittleton Pet Friendly Places
Littleton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs