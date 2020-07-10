72 West Ida Avenue

Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill

One Bedroom In Littleton! Call Today To move In! - Royal Oak Apartments! This amazing community features a private courtyard surrounded by an abundance of parks, recreational centers and outdoor space. Ida Park Plaza Apartments offers a spacious courtyard with a grill, Shared balcony and is walking distance from the community grocery store! On-site maintenance makes any problem you may have an easy fix! Come visit this amazing community and find your new home today!



Security Deposit: $895

-24 Hour Emergency Maintenance

-$200 Admin Fee

-24/7 Laundry Facilities On Site!

-Bus lines pick up just 1/2 block away for easy travel!



Community Features

+ Laundry Facility

+ On-Site Maintenance



Call us today to schedule a tour! 720-266-7881

Or Visit our website at www.brcmultifamily.com!



(RLNE5817932)