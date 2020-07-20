7132 S. Bryant St #224

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

2BD, 2BA Littleton Condo, Walk to Shopping and Dining with Easy Access to Parks and Recreation - THE BASICS



RENT: $1,340

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2 (two full)

PARKING: one assigned spot, plus additional guest parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a monthly $50 utility fee which includes water, sewer, and trash.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4115279)