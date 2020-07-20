All apartments in Littleton
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

7132 S. Bryant St #224

7132 South Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Location

7132 South Bryant Street, Littleton, CO 80120

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
2BD, 2BA Littleton Condo, Walk to Shopping and Dining with Easy Access to Parks and Recreation - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,340
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2 (two full)
PARKING: one assigned spot, plus additional guest parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $50 utility fee which includes water, sewer, and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4115279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7132 S. Bryant St #224 have any available units?
7132 S. Bryant St #224 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7132 S. Bryant St #224 have?
Some of 7132 S. Bryant St #224's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7132 S. Bryant St #224 currently offering any rent specials?
7132 S. Bryant St #224 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7132 S. Bryant St #224 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7132 S. Bryant St #224 is pet friendly.
Does 7132 S. Bryant St #224 offer parking?
Yes, 7132 S. Bryant St #224 offers parking.
Does 7132 S. Bryant St #224 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7132 S. Bryant St #224 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7132 S. Bryant St #224 have a pool?
No, 7132 S. Bryant St #224 does not have a pool.
Does 7132 S. Bryant St #224 have accessible units?
No, 7132 S. Bryant St #224 does not have accessible units.
Does 7132 S. Bryant St #224 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7132 S. Bryant St #224 has units with dishwashers.
