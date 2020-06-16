All apartments in Littleton
646 W. Easter Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

646 W. Easter Place

646 West Easter Place · (303) 347-0975 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

646 West Easter Place, Littleton, CO 80120
Heritage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 646 W. Easter Place · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
646 W. Easter Place Available 07/01/20 Great Location - Single Family Home in Littleton - Littleton RANCH 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout the Main Floor, Updated Bathrooms, Finished Basement, Newer Windows and Window Coverings, Covered Patio with a HUGE Backyard and 1 Car Garage. GREAT Location!! Quiet neighborhood close to Highline Canal.

AVAILABLE 7/1/2020

SCHOOLS
Field Elementary School
Euclid Middle School
Heritage High School

$40 Application Fee per Adult on Lease - Must Pass Credit and Background Check

Contact Beacon Property Management - 303-347-0975 ext 101

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2462730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 W. Easter Place have any available units?
646 W. Easter Place has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 W. Easter Place have?
Some of 646 W. Easter Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 W. Easter Place currently offering any rent specials?
646 W. Easter Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 W. Easter Place pet-friendly?
No, 646 W. Easter Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 646 W. Easter Place offer parking?
Yes, 646 W. Easter Place does offer parking.
Does 646 W. Easter Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 W. Easter Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 W. Easter Place have a pool?
No, 646 W. Easter Place does not have a pool.
Does 646 W. Easter Place have accessible units?
No, 646 W. Easter Place does not have accessible units.
Does 646 W. Easter Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 W. Easter Place does not have units with dishwashers.
