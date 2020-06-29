All apartments in Littleton
5617 South King Street
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:50 PM

5617 South King Street

5617 South King Street · No Longer Available
Location

5617 South King Street, Littleton, CO 80123
Goddard

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5617 South King Street have any available units?
5617 South King Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
Is 5617 South King Street currently offering any rent specials?
5617 South King Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5617 South King Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5617 South King Street is pet friendly.
Does 5617 South King Street offer parking?
No, 5617 South King Street does not offer parking.
Does 5617 South King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5617 South King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5617 South King Street have a pool?
No, 5617 South King Street does not have a pool.
Does 5617 South King Street have accessible units?
No, 5617 South King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5617 South King Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5617 South King Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5617 South King Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5617 South King Street does not have units with air conditioning.
