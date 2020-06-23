All apartments in Littleton
5463 S Datura St
5463 S Datura St

5463 South Datura Street · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5463 South Datura Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Progress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully furnished, clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath with; quiet family friendly street; across from a park, plenty of parking, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, coffee maker, full size appliances, all utilities included as well as WiFi and cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5463 S Datura St have any available units?
5463 S Datura St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5463 S Datura St have?
Some of 5463 S Datura St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5463 S Datura St currently offering any rent specials?
5463 S Datura St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5463 S Datura St pet-friendly?
No, 5463 S Datura St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 5463 S Datura St offer parking?
Yes, 5463 S Datura St does offer parking.
Does 5463 S Datura St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5463 S Datura St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5463 S Datura St have a pool?
No, 5463 S Datura St does not have a pool.
Does 5463 S Datura St have accessible units?
No, 5463 S Datura St does not have accessible units.
Does 5463 S Datura St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5463 S Datura St has units with dishwashers.
