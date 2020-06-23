5463 S Datura St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included parking internet access furnished

Fully furnished, clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath with; quiet family friendly street; across from a park, plenty of parking, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, coffee maker, full size appliances, all utilities included as well as WiFi and cable.