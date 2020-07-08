Rent Calculator
Littleton, CO
/
5374 S Prescott St
5374 S Prescott St
5374 South Prescott Street
·
Location
5374 South Prescott Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Progress Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4bed/2bath near downtown Littleton/light rail - Property Id: 176014
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/176014p
Property Id 176014
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5306351)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5374 S Prescott St have any available units?
5374 S Prescott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Littleton, CO
.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Littleton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5374 S Prescott St have?
Some of 5374 S Prescott St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5374 S Prescott St currently offering any rent specials?
5374 S Prescott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5374 S Prescott St pet-friendly?
No, 5374 S Prescott St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Littleton
.
Does 5374 S Prescott St offer parking?
No, 5374 S Prescott St does not offer parking.
Does 5374 S Prescott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5374 S Prescott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5374 S Prescott St have a pool?
No, 5374 S Prescott St does not have a pool.
Does 5374 S Prescott St have accessible units?
No, 5374 S Prescott St does not have accessible units.
Does 5374 S Prescott St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5374 S Prescott St has units with dishwashers.
