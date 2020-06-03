All apartments in Littleton
Last updated August 8 2019 at 5:14 PM

536 E. Hinsdale Ave.

536 East Hinsdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

536 East Hinsdale Avenue, Littleton, CO 80122
South Littleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This almost new 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom loft has over 1700 finished sq ft. plus the 2 car garage and the skyline deck located on the 3rd level. There are a total of 3 levels in this modern loft home. The lower level houses the 2 car garage plus the laundry facilities. The second or main level is the living area of the home including the living room, dining area and large gourmet kitchen loaded with extras plus the 1\2 bath.

Third level is the bedroom level with 2 suites including the master. Up from the bedroom level to the top level which gives you access to the skyline deck with great views of the front range! Owner prefers no pets please

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call or email us to set your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 E. Hinsdale Ave. have any available units?
536 E. Hinsdale Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 E. Hinsdale Ave. have?
Some of 536 E. Hinsdale Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 E. Hinsdale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
536 E. Hinsdale Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 E. Hinsdale Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 536 E. Hinsdale Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 536 E. Hinsdale Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 536 E. Hinsdale Ave. does offer parking.
Does 536 E. Hinsdale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 E. Hinsdale Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 E. Hinsdale Ave. have a pool?
No, 536 E. Hinsdale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 536 E. Hinsdale Ave. have accessible units?
No, 536 E. Hinsdale Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 536 E. Hinsdale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 E. Hinsdale Ave. has units with dishwashers.
