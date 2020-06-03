536 E. Hinsdale Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This almost new 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom loft has over 1700 finished sq ft. plus the 2 car garage and the skyline deck located on the 3rd level. There are a total of 3 levels in this modern loft home. The lower level houses the 2 car garage plus the laundry facilities. The second or main level is the living area of the home including the living room, dining area and large gourmet kitchen loaded with extras plus the 1\2 bath.



Third level is the bedroom level with 2 suites including the master. Up from the bedroom level to the top level which gives you access to the skyline deck with great views of the front range! Owner prefers no pets please



