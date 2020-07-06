All apartments in Littleton
436 W Peakview Ave
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

436 W Peakview Ave

436 West Peakview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

436 West Peakview Avenue, Littleton, CO 80120
Ketring Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bed 3 bath Home In Littleton - 436 W. Peakview Ave., Littleton, CO 80120 Beautifully remodeled 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom brick home with attached garage. Backs to open field with mountain views. Mature trees. Totally remodeled to include: New kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and sink, new tile in kitchen. Skylights and open ceilings make this home full of natural light. New tile and vanities in bathrooms. Refinished hardwood floors throughout the main level. New carpet. Newer furnace and A/C. Lots of other new features--too much to list. This is a tastefully remodeled home must see to appreciate fully. Parks and Highline Canal nearby. Littleton Public Schools NO SECTION 8

(RLNE5709744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 W Peakview Ave have any available units?
436 W Peakview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 W Peakview Ave have?
Some of 436 W Peakview Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 W Peakview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
436 W Peakview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 W Peakview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 436 W Peakview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 436 W Peakview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 436 W Peakview Ave offers parking.
Does 436 W Peakview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 W Peakview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 W Peakview Ave have a pool?
No, 436 W Peakview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 436 W Peakview Ave have accessible units?
No, 436 W Peakview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 436 W Peakview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 W Peakview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

