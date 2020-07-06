Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 5 bed 3 bath Home In Littleton - 436 W. Peakview Ave., Littleton, CO 80120 Beautifully remodeled 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom brick home with attached garage. Backs to open field with mountain views. Mature trees. Totally remodeled to include: New kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and sink, new tile in kitchen. Skylights and open ceilings make this home full of natural light. New tile and vanities in bathrooms. Refinished hardwood floors throughout the main level. New carpet. Newer furnace and A/C. Lots of other new features--too much to list. This is a tastefully remodeled home must see to appreciate fully. Parks and Highline Canal nearby. Littleton Public Schools NO SECTION 8



(RLNE5709744)