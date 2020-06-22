2830 W Centennial Drive

Amenities

This unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an attached garage. The main floor contains the living room (with fireplace), dining area, and kitchen with up-to-date appliances and fixtures, while an upstairs loft provides more room and a beautiful view facing west towards the Littleton hogback. Washer and dryer are included as well as pool access! The location offers quick access to main streets such as Santa Fe and Belleview, but is tucked away enough to not be exposed to excessive traffic that comes with such convenience. The location also offers access to local bars, stores, and other riverwalk amenities along the South Platte within walking distance.