All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 2830 W Centennial Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
2830 W Centennial Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

2830 W Centennial Drive

2830 West Centennial Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2830 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO 80123
Centennial

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an attached garage. The main floor contains the living room (with fireplace), dining area, and kitchen with up-to-date appliances and fixtures, while an upstairs loft provides more room and a beautiful view facing west towards the Littleton hogback. Washer and dryer are included as well as pool access! The location offers quick access to main streets such as Santa Fe and Belleview, but is tucked away enough to not be exposed to excessive traffic that comes with such convenience. The location also offers access to local bars, stores, and other riverwalk amenities along the South Platte within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 W Centennial Drive have any available units?
2830 W Centennial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2830 W Centennial Drive have?
Some of 2830 W Centennial Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 W Centennial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2830 W Centennial Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 W Centennial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2830 W Centennial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 2830 W Centennial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2830 W Centennial Drive does offer parking.
Does 2830 W Centennial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2830 W Centennial Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 W Centennial Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2830 W Centennial Drive has a pool.
Does 2830 W Centennial Drive have accessible units?
No, 2830 W Centennial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 W Centennial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2830 W Centennial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct
Littleton, CO 80123
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle
Littleton, CO 80127
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir
Littleton, CO 80123
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd
Littleton, CO 80129
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave
Littleton, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittleton Apartments with Parking
Littleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs