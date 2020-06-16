Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

2+ BD 2 BA Townhome - Walk to Downtown Littleton! - Property Id: 213356



2767 W. Riverwalk Cir, Unit I - Canterbury At Riverwalk - Beautiful 1380 + square foot 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. MAIN - bright and open living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, eating space, hardwood floors, walk-out balcony from living room. UPPER - master bedroom and bath, 2nd bedroom with mountain views, storage, washer / dryer, 1 car garage, and study. Community pool and clubhouse. Townhome sits on Littleton Golf Course, (Littleton Golf and Tennis Club), 1 mile to Downtown Littleton, minutes to Lightrail, Aspen grove and Riverpoint shops/ restaurants. MUST SEE!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213356

Property Id 213356



