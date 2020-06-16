All apartments in Littleton
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

2767 W Riverwalk Cir

2767 West Riverwalk Circle · (303) 692-9200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2767 West Riverwalk Circle, Littleton, CO 80123
Centennial

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2+ BD 2 BA Townhome - Walk to Downtown Littleton! - Property Id: 213356

2767 W. Riverwalk Cir, Unit I - Canterbury At Riverwalk - Beautiful 1380 + square foot 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. MAIN - bright and open living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, eating space, hardwood floors, walk-out balcony from living room. UPPER - master bedroom and bath, 2nd bedroom with mountain views, storage, washer / dryer, 1 car garage, and study. Community pool and clubhouse. Townhome sits on Littleton Golf Course, (Littleton Golf and Tennis Club), 1 mile to Downtown Littleton, minutes to Lightrail, Aspen grove and Riverpoint shops/ restaurants. MUST SEE!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213356
Property Id 213356

(RLNE5624578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2767 W Riverwalk Cir have any available units?
2767 W Riverwalk Cir has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2767 W Riverwalk Cir have?
Some of 2767 W Riverwalk Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2767 W Riverwalk Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2767 W Riverwalk Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2767 W Riverwalk Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2767 W Riverwalk Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2767 W Riverwalk Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2767 W Riverwalk Cir does offer parking.
Does 2767 W Riverwalk Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2767 W Riverwalk Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2767 W Riverwalk Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2767 W Riverwalk Cir has a pool.
Does 2767 W Riverwalk Cir have accessible units?
No, 2767 W Riverwalk Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2767 W Riverwalk Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2767 W Riverwalk Cir has units with dishwashers.
