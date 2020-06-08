All apartments in Littleton
1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827
1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827

1631 West Canal Circle · (720) 618-4023
Location

1631 West Canal Circle, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Ready For You To Call It Home! - Mia Jimenez
720-618-4023
mia.jimenez@realatlas.com

This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condo is everything you're looking for and more! Minutes from trails and parks. Aspen Grove shopping center is a 6 minute drive and there's plenty of shopping, restaurants, and a movie theater!

Some of the features of this amazing home are, but not limited to:

- Granite countertops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Newer flooring throughout the unit
- Gas fireplace in living room
- Covered patio
- Additional storage in garage

Rent: $1850
Deposit: $1850 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy:
Cat and small dogs allowed.
$250 pet fee
$25/month pet rent

Applications: $45/per adult
Apply now:
https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=5b20ce79-4e06-47a5-98ee-1676925b3785&source=Website

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Mia Jimenez
720-618-4023
mia.jimenez@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate @REALTOR

(RLNE5914638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827 have any available units?
1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827 have?
Some of 1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827 currently offering any rent specials?
1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827 is pet friendly.
Does 1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827 offer parking?
Yes, 1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827 offers parking.
Does 1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827 have a pool?
No, 1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827 does not have a pool.
Does 1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827 have accessible units?
No, 1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827 does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827 does not have units with dishwashers.
