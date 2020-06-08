1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Ready For You To Call It Home! - Mia Jimenez

720-618-4023

mia.jimenez@realatlas.com



This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condo is everything you're looking for and more! Minutes from trails and parks. Aspen Grove shopping center is a 6 minute drive and there's plenty of shopping, restaurants, and a movie theater!



Some of the features of this amazing home are, but not limited to:



- Granite countertops

- Stainless steel appliances

- Newer flooring throughout the unit

- Gas fireplace in living room

- Covered patio

- Additional storage in garage



Rent: $1850

Deposit: $1850 for well qualified applicants.

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy:

Cat and small dogs allowed.

$250 pet fee

$25/month pet rent



Applications: $45/per adult

Apply now:

https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=5b20ce79-4e06-47a5-98ee-1676925b3785&source=Website



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Mia Jimenez

720-618-4023

mia.jimenez@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate @REALTOR



(RLNE5914638)