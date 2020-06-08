1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Ready For You To Call It Home! - Mia Jimenez
This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condo is everything you're looking for and more! Minutes from trails and parks. Aspen Grove shopping center is a 6 minute drive and there's plenty of shopping, restaurants, and a movie theater!
Some of the features of this amazing home are, but not limited to:
- Granite countertops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Newer flooring throughout the unit
- Gas fireplace in living room
- Covered patio
- Additional storage in garage
Rent: $1850
Deposit: $1850 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Pet Policy:
Cat and small dogs allowed.
$250 pet fee
$25/month pet rent
Applications: $45/per adult
Apply now:
https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=5b20ce79-4e06-47a5-98ee-1676925b3785&source=Website
Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required
Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
