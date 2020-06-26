All apartments in Littleton
Last updated June 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

122 West Ida Avenue

122 West Ida Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1920882
Location

122 West Ida Avenue, Littleton, CO 80120
Ketring Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this adorable and spacious remodeled unit in The Adria Place for immediate occupancy.

This charming 1 bedroom unit is the perfect place to call home. Located on the 2nd floor, this unit overlooks the pleasant courtyard that is used by all tenants at The Adria Place. Once inside you are pleasantly welcomed by the bright and roomy kitchen and living area. The Bathroom is large enough for two as the bathtub and toilet are separated by a door from the bathroom vanity. Equipped with a wall A/C unit in the living room and a ceiling fan in the bedroom, you will be able to enjoy the sweltering summer nights cooled off.

Conveniently located across the street from the King Soopers, plus favorite other stores. Littleton Blvd takes you to all the quaint shops and restaurants in downtown Littleton. The Light Rail is three miles away to downtown for work, night life, sporting events, shopping and concerts.

Please visit https://www.experiencedge.com/applicants to see if you qualify for this property.

Visit EDGE at www.experiencedge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 303-839-1201 ext 102 for more info. Visit www.rently.com to enjoy an immediate showing. Please ask for Tony or Erik!

EMD 2020-0601

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 West Ida Avenue have any available units?
122 West Ida Avenue has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 West Ida Avenue have?
Some of 122 West Ida Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 West Ida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
122 West Ida Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 West Ida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 122 West Ida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 122 West Ida Avenue offer parking?
No, 122 West Ida Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 122 West Ida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 West Ida Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 West Ida Avenue have a pool?
No, 122 West Ida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 122 West Ida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 122 West Ida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 122 West Ida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 West Ida Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
