102 W. Ida Ave. - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Onsite laundry, Fabulous, roomy unit, reserved parking space

Awesome remodeled 1 Bed/1Bath apartment available asap!



This fabulous roomy unit has been remodeled with gorgeous counters, & updated wood plank flooring. Updated carpet & new paint through out. The remodeled bathroom with updated bathroom vanity, fixtures, wood plank flooring, and tub and surround. On-site laundry room, and reserved off street parking as well.



Great location-one block off Broadway on bus line and in walking distance to brand new King Soopers shopping center!



Give us a call today to schedule a showing!