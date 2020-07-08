All apartments in Littleton
Last updated May 16 2020

102 W. Ida Ave. - 2

102 West Ida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

102 West Ida Avenue, Littleton, CO 80120
Ketring Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Onsite laundry, Fabulous, roomy unit, reserved parking space
Awesome remodeled 1 Bed/1Bath apartment available asap!

This fabulous roomy unit has been remodeled with gorgeous counters, & updated wood plank flooring. Updated carpet & new paint through out. The remodeled bathroom with updated bathroom vanity, fixtures, wood plank flooring, and tub and surround. On-site laundry room, and reserved off street parking as well.

Great location-one block off Broadway on bus line and in walking distance to brand new King Soopers shopping center!

Give us a call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 W. Ida Ave. - 2 have any available units?
102 W. Ida Ave. - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 W. Ida Ave. - 2 have?
Some of 102 W. Ida Ave. - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 W. Ida Ave. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
102 W. Ida Ave. - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 W. Ida Ave. - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 102 W. Ida Ave. - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 102 W. Ida Ave. - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 102 W. Ida Ave. - 2 offers parking.
Does 102 W. Ida Ave. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 W. Ida Ave. - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 W. Ida Ave. - 2 have a pool?
No, 102 W. Ida Ave. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 102 W. Ida Ave. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 102 W. Ida Ave. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 102 W. Ida Ave. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 W. Ida Ave. - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

