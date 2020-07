Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Available 07/01/20 Furnished 4 bedroom home in desirable neighborhood - Property Id: 216114



Single family home in desirable southwest Fort Collins neighborhood. The home sits on 1/3 acre in a cul-de-sac and the neighborhood is connected with bike trails that lead to the Cathy Fromme prairie and the Spring Creek Trail. The home is updated with hardwood floors, new paints, and updated bathrooms.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5515229)