Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:01 AM

Westhaven Apartment Homes

1430 Nelson Street · (334) 603-6514
Location

1430 Nelson Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westhaven Apartment Homes.

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
gym
pet friendly
clubhouse
package receiving
Located in a quiet friendly neighborhood with a wealth of amenities, the Westhaven Apartment Homes is perfect for those 55 years of age and above who seek a place you within minutes of everything for the Greater Denver Metro area has to offer. It is in a perfect location with great shopping, recreation, public transportation, light rail system, restaurants and entertainment. The Westhaven staff is dedicated to the philosophy of providing outstanding service to each and every resident. Our professional management team is ready to meet your needs and requests with prompt courteous service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westhaven Apartment Homes have any available units?
Westhaven Apartment Homes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does Westhaven Apartment Homes have?
Some of Westhaven Apartment Homes's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westhaven Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Westhaven Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westhaven Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Westhaven Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Westhaven Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Westhaven Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Westhaven Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westhaven Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westhaven Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Westhaven Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Westhaven Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Westhaven Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Westhaven Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westhaven Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Westhaven Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Westhaven Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
