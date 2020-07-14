Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking gym pet friendly clubhouse package receiving

Located in a quiet friendly neighborhood with a wealth of amenities, the Westhaven Apartment Homes is perfect for those 55 years of age and above who seek a place you within minutes of everything for the Greater Denver Metro area has to offer. It is in a perfect location with great shopping, recreation, public transportation, light rail system, restaurants and entertainment. The Westhaven staff is dedicated to the philosophy of providing outstanding service to each and every resident. Our professional management team is ready to meet your needs and requests with prompt courteous service.