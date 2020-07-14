Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard dog park on-site laundry parking bbq/grill media room pet friendly bike storage

Located in the suburb of Lakewood, just west of Denver, Saulsbury Manor features spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartments with in-wall air conditioner and energy efficient windows. The building offers free off-street parking, on-site laundry, and a courtyard with gas grill, outdoor seating, and a fenced dog run. 2 pets are allowed (60-lbs each max). Saulsbury Manor has easy access to public transportation, including bus and the W Light Rail line. It’s close to shopping, schools, and parks. Lakewood is located just west of Denver, only 10 minutes from Downtown Denver. Lakewood features the Belmar shopping district, with 22 city blocks of stores, a movie theater, bowling alley, Whole Foods and wonderful restaurants.



