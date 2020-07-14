All apartments in Lakewood
SAULSBURY MANOR
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

SAULSBURY MANOR

7095 West 13th Avenue · (602) 560-3836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7095 West 13th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SAULSBURY MANOR.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
media room
pet friendly
bike storage
Located in the suburb of Lakewood, just west of Denver, Saulsbury Manor features spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartments with in-wall air conditioner and energy efficient windows. The building offers free off-street parking, on-site laundry, and a courtyard with gas grill, outdoor seating, and a fenced dog run. 2 pets are allowed (60-lbs each max). Saulsbury Manor has easy access to public transportation, including bus and the W Light Rail line. It&rsquo;s close to shopping, schools, and parks. Lakewood is located just west of Denver, only 10 minutes from Downtown Denver. Lakewood features the Belmar shopping district, with 22 city blocks of stores, a movie theater, bowling alley, Whole Foods and wonderful restaurants.

Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
fee: $300, non-refundable
limit: 2 pets,
rent: $25/mo
restrictions: 60 lbs max each. Restrictions, please ask

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does SAULSBURY MANOR have any available units?
SAULSBURY MANOR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does SAULSBURY MANOR have?
Some of SAULSBURY MANOR's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is SAULSBURY MANOR currently offering any rent specials?
SAULSBURY MANOR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is SAULSBURY MANOR pet-friendly?
Yes, SAULSBURY MANOR is pet friendly.
Does SAULSBURY MANOR offer parking?
Yes, SAULSBURY MANOR offers parking.
Does SAULSBURY MANOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, SAULSBURY MANOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does SAULSBURY MANOR have a pool?
No, SAULSBURY MANOR does not have a pool.
Does SAULSBURY MANOR have accessible units?
No, SAULSBURY MANOR does not have accessible units.
Does SAULSBURY MANOR have units with dishwashers?
No, SAULSBURY MANOR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does SAULSBURY MANOR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, SAULSBURY MANOR has units with air conditioning.
