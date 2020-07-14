All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like
Reed Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
Reed Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:02 PM

Reed Park

1450 South Reed Street · (228) 285-4839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Lasley
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1450 South Reed Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 819 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reed Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
internet access
A limited number of completely remodeled apartments are available at Reed Park in Lakewood. These 1 & 2 bedrooms have brand-new kitchens with new cabinets and stainless appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave. New designer flooring and lighting have also been added. Reed Park is situated on approximately 2 acres with private, oasis-like common grounds, on-site laundry, and plenty of off-street parking.

Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500/1-BR, $600/2-BR
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 35 lbs max each pet
Parking Details: Free off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Reed Park have any available units?
Reed Park has 4 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Reed Park have?
Some of Reed Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reed Park currently offering any rent specials?
Reed Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reed Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Reed Park is pet friendly.
Does Reed Park offer parking?
Yes, Reed Park offers parking.
Does Reed Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reed Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reed Park have a pool?
No, Reed Park does not have a pool.
Does Reed Park have accessible units?
No, Reed Park does not have accessible units.
Does Reed Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reed Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Reed Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Reed Park has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 BedroomsLakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly PlacesLakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion SquareSouth AlamedaMolholmApplewoodEiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community CollegeUniversity of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College