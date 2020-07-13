All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like
Bear Valley Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
Bear Valley Park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:56 PM

Bear Valley Park

Open Now until 5pm
5775 W Dartmouth Ave · (720) 410-6585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to $1,500 Off Your Move! *Select Homes
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to $500 Off Your Move! *Select Homes
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to $1,000 Off Your Move! *Select Homes
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Bear Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06-203 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 07-204 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 09-207 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-201 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,679

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 01-206 · Avail. now

$1,679

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 09-208 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,679

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bear Valley Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
game room
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
Say hello to Bear Valley Park, a mecca for fun and adventure with a twist of modern comfort. Our Denver, CO, apartments for rent sit in the center of an unbeatable location close to scenic hiking and biking trails and just minutes from all your daily needs. Garden-style grounds welcome you home each day, while phenomenal features and community amenities allow for a life of style and ease. Let us be the first to welcome you to the Southwest Bear Valley Park neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control $2 per month; Trash $7.50 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Rotweilers, American Bull Dogs, Bull Terriers, Rotweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, Shar Pei's or any mix of these
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface lot parking; garages available for $100 per month. Plenty of open parking for you and your guests!.
Storage Details: Tons of storage options inside the apartment home!
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bear Valley Park have any available units?
Bear Valley Park has 20 units available starting at $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bear Valley Park have?
Some of Bear Valley Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bear Valley Park currently offering any rent specials?
Bear Valley Park is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Receive Up to $1,500 Off Your Move! *Select Homes
Is Bear Valley Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Bear Valley Park is pet friendly.
Does Bear Valley Park offer parking?
Yes, Bear Valley Park offers parking.
Does Bear Valley Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bear Valley Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bear Valley Park have a pool?
Yes, Bear Valley Park has a pool.
Does Bear Valley Park have accessible units?
No, Bear Valley Park does not have accessible units.
Does Bear Valley Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bear Valley Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Bear Valley Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bear Valley Park has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Union West
35 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 BedroomsLakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly PlacesLakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion SquareSouth AlamedaMolholmApplewoodEiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community CollegeUniversity of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College