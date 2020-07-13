Bear Valley Park.

Lease Length: 5-11 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control $2 per month; Trash $7.50 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Rotweilers, American Bull Dogs, Bull Terriers, Rotweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, Shar Pei's or any mix of these
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface lot parking; garages available for $100 per month. Plenty of open parking for you and your guests!.
Storage Details: Tons of storage options inside the apartment home!
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.