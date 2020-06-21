All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

9648 W Cornell Pl

9648 West Cornell Place · (303) 489-9585
Location

9648 West Cornell Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1645 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1073 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Available 07/01/20 Cornell - Property Id: 291465

Exceptional area. Charming 2 story remodeled townhome, light and bright, spacious floor plan desirable area. Main level living features a family room with stone fireplace, dining area, kitchen, half bath, and laundry closet. Upstairs: two bedrooms, and full bathroom. Spacious master bedroom has two closets. Lots of storage in crawlspace and storage room off patio. Central AC, Back yard/patio opening to lovely greenbelt. Community pool in complex. Reserved parking spot just in front of the unit. Plenty of additional parking for visitors. This amazing home is near Bear Creek Trail, with trail entry next to entry to the complex. The Bear Creek offers endless options for biking, hiking, running and walking along the scenic trail. Bike path for miles. Walk to Bear Creek school complex. Must have good rental references, we do background check. No smokers, small pets with additional pet rent and deposit will be considered.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291465
Property Id 291465

(RLNE5821390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

