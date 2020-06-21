9648 W Cornell Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Available 07/01/20 Cornell - Property Id: 291465



Exceptional area. Charming 2 story remodeled townhome, light and bright, spacious floor plan desirable area. Main level living features a family room with stone fireplace, dining area, kitchen, half bath, and laundry closet. Upstairs: two bedrooms, and full bathroom. Spacious master bedroom has two closets. Lots of storage in crawlspace and storage room off patio. Central AC, Back yard/patio opening to lovely greenbelt. Community pool in complex. Reserved parking spot just in front of the unit. Plenty of additional parking for visitors. This amazing home is near Bear Creek Trail, with trail entry next to entry to the complex. The Bear Creek offers endless options for biking, hiking, running and walking along the scenic trail. Bike path for miles. Walk to Bear Creek school complex. Must have good rental references, we do background check. No smokers, small pets with additional pet rent and deposit will be considered.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291465

Property Id 291465



(RLNE5821390)