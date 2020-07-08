945 Van Gordon St. - 1

Amenities
AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately - flexible move in dates.
PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog, 35 lbs or under, is permitted.
USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing" for a convenient self-showing available 7 days a week any time between 8am and 8pm):
https://secure.rently.com/properties/659078
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* New renovation!
* Brand new carpet installed in May 2020
* Quiet neighborhood location
* All new appliances
* Washer & dryer included
* One reserved attached garage space
* Low, flat monthly rate of $180 for all utilities including cable and internet
GARAGE/PARKING: 1 reserved attached garage space, plenty of parking in attached private parking lot
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Bi-level Apartment, lower unit.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: All included (gas, electric, water, trash, internet, basic cable) for flat monthly rate of $180/mo
YARD: parking lot and yard area is shared - building consists of 4 apartment units.
AIR CONDITIONING: No central AC.
LAWN CARE: Owner-provided.
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Use this link to apply:
https://wholepm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
