Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

9284 W. Virginia Dr.

9284 West Virginia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9284 West Virginia Drive, Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Updated Single Family Home in Lakewood - WELCOME HOME!

This single family home has been recently updated and is ready to be rented! New paint throughout the entire home, updated bathroom, and new carpet. Living room features working fire place and large bay window. Newer appliances and flooring in kitchen. 2 car garage with entry directly into home and also outside. Very large private yard.

Specs:
3 bedrooms
2 baths
2 car attached garage
1294 sq ft
W/D hookups

Pet(s): Cats and Dogs - no aggressive breeds allowed. $500 for 1 pet, $600 for 2.
NO PET RENT OR FEES!

Utilities: Tenant pays Trash and Xcel (gas and electric)

Income to Rent Ratio: Income must be equal to or greater than 3x rent ($6,900/mo)

Renter's history will be verified.

Call or text 303-588-5167 for the quickest response to setup a showing! Text messages are the quickest and easiest way to contact us.

APPLY ONLINE at www.fullhouseinvestmentsllc.com - Current Rentals (the page may be blank, hit refresh if that happens and you'll see ad at the bottom), find the unit you are interested in and click APPLY NOW.

Section 8/HAP accepted. NO violent felonies or evictions.

(RLNE5505765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9284 W. Virginia Dr. have any available units?
9284 W. Virginia Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9284 W. Virginia Dr. have?
Some of 9284 W. Virginia Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9284 W. Virginia Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9284 W. Virginia Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9284 W. Virginia Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9284 W. Virginia Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9284 W. Virginia Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9284 W. Virginia Dr. offers parking.
Does 9284 W. Virginia Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9284 W. Virginia Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9284 W. Virginia Dr. have a pool?
No, 9284 W. Virginia Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9284 W. Virginia Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9284 W. Virginia Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9284 W. Virginia Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9284 W. Virginia Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9284 W. Virginia Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9284 W. Virginia Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

