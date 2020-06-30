9284 W. Virginia Dr.

Amenities

Updated Single Family Home in Lakewood - WELCOME HOME!



This single family home has been recently updated and is ready to be rented! New paint throughout the entire home, updated bathroom, and new carpet. Living room features working fire place and large bay window. Newer appliances and flooring in kitchen. 2 car garage with entry directly into home and also outside. Very large private yard.



Specs:

3 bedrooms

2 baths

2 car attached garage

1294 sq ft

W/D hookups



Pet(s): Cats and Dogs - no aggressive breeds allowed. $500 for 1 pet, $600 for 2.

NO PET RENT OR FEES!



Utilities: Tenant pays Trash and Xcel (gas and electric)



Income to Rent Ratio: Income must be equal to or greater than 3x rent ($6,900/mo)



Renter's history will be verified.



Call or text 303-588-5167 for the quickest response to setup a showing! Text messages are the quickest and easiest way to contact us.



APPLY ONLINE at www.fullhouseinvestmentsllc.com - Current Rentals (the page may be blank, hit refresh if that happens and you'll see ad at the bottom), find the unit you are interested in and click APPLY NOW.



Section 8/HAP accepted. NO violent felonies or evictions.



