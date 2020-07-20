Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

9195 W 7th Ave Available 07/15/19 July 15 Move in!! 3 Bed 3 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Attached Garage - Welcome to your new Lakewood Townhome! Conveniently located off 6th avenue with quick access to downtown Denver, shopping in Belmar, and to I-70 for fun in the Mountains! This corner townhome is the only one in the complex with it's own private yard, which is taken care of completely by the HOA.



This home also hosts two master suites; one on the main level and the second on the third level. The third bedroom is privately located in the basement where another full bathroom is. The basement is finished has lots of extra storage and a wet bar. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops, newer cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. There is full sized washer and dryer are included along with an attached two car garage.



Water, Sewer, Trash, and Landscaping is included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.



Cats Negotiable with extra deposit. Sorry no Dogs.



Jefferson County Schools:

Eiber Elementary

Creighton Middle School

Lakewood High School



Ready for a July 15 move in!! Don't miss out on this great home in the best neighborhood! Call/text/email for a private showing!



No Dogs Allowed



