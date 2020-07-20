All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 9195 W 7th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
9195 W 7th Ave
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

9195 W 7th Ave

9195 West 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Eiber
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9195 West 7th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
9195 W 7th Ave Available 07/15/19 July 15 Move in!! 3 Bed 3 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Attached Garage - Welcome to your new Lakewood Townhome! Conveniently located off 6th avenue with quick access to downtown Denver, shopping in Belmar, and to I-70 for fun in the Mountains! This corner townhome is the only one in the complex with it's own private yard, which is taken care of completely by the HOA.

This home also hosts two master suites; one on the main level and the second on the third level. The third bedroom is privately located in the basement where another full bathroom is. The basement is finished has lots of extra storage and a wet bar. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops, newer cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. There is full sized washer and dryer are included along with an attached two car garage.

Water, Sewer, Trash, and Landscaping is included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

Cats Negotiable with extra deposit. Sorry no Dogs.

Jefferson County Schools:
Eiber Elementary
Creighton Middle School
Lakewood High School

Ready for a July 15 move in!! Don't miss out on this great home in the best neighborhood! Call/text/email for a private showing!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4806359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9195 W 7th Ave have any available units?
9195 W 7th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9195 W 7th Ave have?
Some of 9195 W 7th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9195 W 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9195 W 7th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9195 W 7th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9195 W 7th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9195 W 7th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9195 W 7th Ave offers parking.
Does 9195 W 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9195 W 7th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9195 W 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 9195 W 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9195 W 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9195 W 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9195 W 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9195 W 7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9195 W 7th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9195 W 7th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
STATION WEST
1205 Yukon Street
Lakewood, CO 80214
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaGreen MountainMolholm
ApplewoodEiber

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College