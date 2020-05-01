8900 West 2nd Avenue

Amenities
Spacious 5 Bed/ 3 Bath Home with Huge Backyard in Lakewood!
AVAILABILITY DATE: December 4, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 1 dog negotiable with size and breed approval
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Spacious home on large lot
* 5 bedrooms/ 3 full bathrooms
* Large backyard with huge covered patio, great for entertaining!
* Open kitchen with countertop seating and dining area
* Spacious living room with hardwood floors
* Partially finished basement with large living room
* Attached 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, driveway
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Sewer
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150 in winter, $250 in summer
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 8-12 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*