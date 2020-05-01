All apartments in Lakewood
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:56 PM

8900 West 2nd Avenue

8900 West 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8900 West 2nd Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80226
Creighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 5 Bed/ 3 Bath Home with Huge Backyard in Lakewood!

AVAILABILITY DATE: December 4, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 1 dog negotiable with size and breed approval

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Spacious home on large lot
* 5 bedrooms/ 3 full bathrooms
* Large backyard with huge covered patio, great for entertaining!
* Open kitchen with countertop seating and dining area
* Spacious living room with hardwood floors
* Partially finished basement with large living room
* Attached 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, driveway
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Sewer
YARD: Fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150 in winter, $250 in summer

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 8-12 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8900 West 2nd Avenue have any available units?
8900 West 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 8900 West 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 8900 West 2nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8900 West 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8900 West 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8900 West 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8900 West 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8900 West 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8900 West 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 8900 West 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8900 West 2nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8900 West 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 8900 West 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8900 West 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8900 West 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8900 West 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8900 West 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8900 West 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8900 West 2nd Avenue has units with air conditioning.

