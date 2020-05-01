8900 West 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 5 Bed/ 3 Bath Home with Huge Backyard in Lakewood!



AVAILABILITY DATE: December 4, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 1 dog negotiable with size and breed approval



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Spacious home on large lot

* 5 bedrooms/ 3 full bathrooms

* Large backyard with huge covered patio, great for entertaining!

* Open kitchen with countertop seating and dining area

* Spacious living room with hardwood floors

* Partially finished basement with large living room

* Attached 2-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, driveway

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Sewer

YARD: Fenced backyard

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150 in winter, $250 in summer



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 8-12 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*