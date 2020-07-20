Rent Calculator
Lakewood, CO
8821 W Floyd Avenue
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM
8821 W Floyd Avenue
8821 West Floyd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8821 West Floyd Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/15/19 Lacie's House - Property Id: 128119
1 bedroom loft style townhouse in great area. Pool, parks and patio.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128119
Property Id 128119
(RLNE4942199)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8821 W Floyd Avenue have any available units?
8821 W Floyd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CO
.
What amenities does 8821 W Floyd Avenue have?
Some of 8821 W Floyd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8821 W Floyd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8821 W Floyd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8821 W Floyd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8821 W Floyd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8821 W Floyd Avenue offer parking?
No, 8821 W Floyd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8821 W Floyd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8821 W Floyd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8821 W Floyd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8821 W Floyd Avenue has a pool.
Does 8821 W Floyd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8821 W Floyd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8821 W Floyd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8821 W Floyd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8821 W Floyd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8821 W Floyd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
