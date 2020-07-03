850 South Miller Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Sun Valley West will welcome you with 2,767 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry for extra storage, an island, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Sutherland Shire Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Target, Whole Foods Mark, Colorado Mills, Red Rocks Amphitheater, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-25.



Nearby schools include Glennon Heights Elementary School, Creighton Middle School, and Lakewood High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.