850 South Miller Court
Last updated January 21 2020 at 6:15 PM

850 South Miller Court

850 South Miller Court · No Longer Available
Location

850 South Miller Court, Lakewood, CO 80226
Glennon Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Sun Valley West will welcome you with 2,767 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry for extra storage, an island, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Sutherland Shire Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Target, Whole Foods Mark, Colorado Mills, Red Rocks Amphitheater, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-25.

Nearby schools include Glennon Heights Elementary School, Creighton Middle School, and Lakewood High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

